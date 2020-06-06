‘Grown-ish’ Sets up College Fund for Gregory Tyree Boyce’s Daughter

Exclusive

The “Grown-ish” household is taking care of certainly one of their very own … setting up a school fund for the daughter of late “Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce.

The sitcom has launched a GoFundMe for Gregory’s 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, and the proceeds shall be saved for her future faculty tuition.

Gregory’s father, Deon Boyce, is an assistant director on the present, and Greg — who usually labored behind the scenes — was tremendous shut with ‘Grown-ish’ star Trevor Jackson.

As we reported … Gregory and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, died final month in Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner says the previous couple died from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, and dominated the deaths unintended.

The “Grown-ish” household says the fundraiser honors Deon, their “beloved friend, co-worker, and all-around amazing human being … who lost his son and best friend, Greg, a few weeks ago.”

The forged says they figured the faculty fund can be one of the simplest ways to indicate Deon how deeply they care about him and his granddaughter.