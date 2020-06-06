Growing movement helps support Omaha black business owners

Dripped and Draped is a espresso store and boutique in downtown Benson. They had been open for sooner or later till they needed to shut due to the pandemic.”We didn’t know if we were going to make it through,” stated co-owner Vandra Caldwell.The Benson business is now full of back-to-back espresso orders. Caldwell stated that simply began this week amid Black Lives Matter protests. She stated gross sales preserve breaking data each day.”It’s been mind-blowing. It’s been such a blessing to finally see the fruits of our labor. I’m just ecstatic. I’m so happy,” she stated.At Smoking Jay’s BBQ on 13th and Vinton, proprietor Jackie “Jay” Griffin stated his restaurant is so busy they’ve had hour-long wait instances.”It feels great that people are showing love. I appreciate that so much,” Griffin stated.Social media performs a giant half in spreading the phrase. Lists of black-owned companies and eating places in Omaha are being posted and shared throughout all platforms.”A lot of customers I’ve never seen before, some from out of town said they’ve seen my page and the ‘support black owners’ list popped up and they came to see me right away,” he stated.At Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering close to 30th and Burdette, the restaurant has had nonstop orders since Tuesday.”If you’re an African American in this country, this has been a rough time for you,” stated proprietor Gladys Harrison. “People are seeing that and obviously supporting in ways that they can.”Harrison stated they have been so busy, they ran out of meals Wednesday night time.”It is great that we’ve had such an influx of people,” she stated. “We sure hope that continues. We need it.”

Dripped and Draped is a espresso store and boutique in downtown Benson. They had been open for sooner or later till they needed to shut due to the pandemic.

“We didn’t know if we were going to make it through,” stated co-owner Vandra Caldwell.

The Benson business is now full of back-to-back espresso orders. Caldwell stated that simply began this week amid Black Lives Matter protests. She stated gross sales preserve breaking data each day.

“It’s been mind-blowing. It’s been such a blessing to finally see the fruits of our labor. I’m just ecstatic. I’m so happy,” she stated.

At Smoking Jay’s BBQ on 13th and Vinton, proprietor Jackie “Jay” Griffin stated his restaurant is so busy they’ve had hour-long wait instances.

“It feels great that people are showing love. I appreciate that so much,” Griffin stated.

Social media performs a giant half in spreading the phrase. Lists of black-owned companies and eating places in Omaha are being posted and shared throughout all platforms.

“A lot of customers I’ve never seen before, some from out of town said they’ve seen my page and the ‘support black owners’ list popped up and they came to see me right away,” he stated.

At Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering close to 30th and Burdette, the restaurant has had nonstop orders since Tuesday.

“If you’re an African American in this country, this has been a rough time for you,” stated proprietor Gladys Harrison. “People are seeing that and obviously supporting in ways that they can.”

Harrison stated they have been so busy, they ran out of meals Wednesday night time.

“It is great that we’ve had such an influx of people,” she stated. “We sure hope that continues. We need it.”