Grow with Google program aims to help under represented groups gain access to tech skills and jobs

Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer spoke with Google Vice President Lisa Gevelber about the company’s Grow With Google Program that aims help people gain access to tech jobs regardless of their background.
