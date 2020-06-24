Group wants to rename Delmar Boulevard the ‘George Floyd Divide’ | News Headlines

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) — Friends led by the Green Party of St. Louis and the Universal African Peoples Organization is seeking to rename Delmar Boulevard, which stretches from downtown St. Louis into University City.

The group wants it to be renamed the “George Floyd Divide,” honoring the man killed all through an arrest in Minneapolis that light emitting diode to protests across the country.

“Anyone who accepts naming a street for a policeman killed by a civilian should also agree to name a street after a civilian killed by a policeman,” said Tamila Turner with Green Party St. Louis.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen members Megan Greene and Jesse Yodd support the idea, however St. Louis County would also provide to vote to change the name of the street where it runs through University City.

“It’s nothing negative about Delmar at all. It’s about, actually it’s the opposite. It’s the beauty behind it. If you’re gonna name and change a name in honoring somebody, this would probably be the best street in St. Louis to name is after,” said Melvin White with Beloved Streets of America, one of the groups that supports changing the name.

The group will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce their plans, which will be held outside the University City Police Department on Sgt. Mike King Drive, after the officer killed in the line of duty in 2008.

“I think it’s advisable. I think it will likely be a good reminder for people coming around and thinking about the situation that happened and the change that still needs to be done,” said Olivia Copeland, who frequents the Delmar Loop.

Joe Edwards, who owns multiple companies in the Loop and contains been dubbed the area’s unofficial mayor, said the neighborhood is a good example of diversity.

“It’s wonderful to see all of the diversity. It’s wonderful to see all the women that own companies and minorities that own businesses and buildings and how everybody gets along,” he said.

However, Edwards does not have a viewpoint on the name change.

“I have not thought about it enough to really decide,” he said. “I think it’s wonderful that people are talking about every thing.”