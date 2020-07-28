Group Vertical Replacement ADP-160CR Power Supply Compatible with Sony Playstation 4 Slim (CUH-20XXA, CUH-2015A)



Replace the original ADP-160CR power supply on a compatible gaming console if it becomes damaged, is defective, or no longer functions as it is supposed to. This Group Vertical replacement part is compatible with Sony PlayStation 4 Slim (CUH-20XXA, CUH-2015A).



This power supply is only compatible with the CUH-2015A, CUH-20XXA versions of the PS4 Slim.



Input Specifications: 100-240V, 2.5A, 50/60Hz



Every replacement ADP-160CR power supply we sell is subject to the highest quality testing and inspection in the USA to make sure your gaming console is fixed following a successful repair.

Tools not included. We recommend all repairs be performed by a professional technician. We do not assume liability for damage to this replacement ADP-160CR power supply or to the gaming console on which repair is attempted due to technician error.

Keep your gaming console. Replace the part! Following a fast and easy repair, this replacement ADP-160CR power supply will have your gaming console working like new!

Backed by our 30-Day Guarantee when bought on Amazon

All are handed tested and double inspected for quality in the USA.

Our best quality guarantee ensures this part performs to the highest expected standard when you replace the ADP-160CR power supply on your compatible .