Group prepares for chance Trump refuses to concede election

By
Jackson Delong
-

Erin Burnett Out Front

CNN’s Erin Burnett talks with Col. Lawrence Wilkerson (Ret.), who’s part of a bipartisan group that has been meeting to game out scenarios if President Trump loses the election in November and refuses to concede. Trump has suggested delaying the November election as the pandemic complicates the voting process.

Source: CNN

Source link

Post Views: 3

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR