CNN’s Erin Burnett talks with Col. Lawrence Wilkerson (Ret.), who’s part of a bipartisan group that has been meeting to game out scenarios if President Trump loses the election in November and refuses to concede. Trump has suggested delaying the November election as the pandemic complicates the voting process.
Home Top Stories Group prepares for chance Trump refuses to concede election
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Votomy 30W Portable Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth 5.0, Loud Stereo Sound, Bassup,...
Price: (as of - Details) Product Description ...
2 US oil executives released from Venezuela prison to house arrest
Gustavo Cárdenas and Jorge Toledo were released to house arrest on Thursday evening, days after a humanitarian visit to Caracas by former New Mexico...
Spyro Reignited Trilogy – PlayStation 4
Price: (as of - Details) The original roast master is back! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning...
‘It’s like a prison for kids!’ Parents blast video showing reopened Florida schools
'It's like a prison for kids': Parents blast Florida school district's video...
HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 All-in-One Wireless Printer, with Smart Tasks for Smart Office Productivity...
Price: (as of - Details) Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are professionally inspected and tested to...
Boston man accused of firing 11 shots at police in June riots faces federal...
“The charges in this case – which involve someone legally barred from having a gun indiscriminately firing 11 rounds at a crowd of officers...
Apple confirms rumors of slight delay in iPhone 12 shipments
For some time now we've been hearing rumors in regards to a delay this season in the beginning of shipments of the upcoming...
BioShock: The Collection
Price: (as of - Details) Game requires download of at least 31 GB. microSD card required (sold separately). Storage requirements may change, visit...