Group Of Teens Trespass At N.J. Farm And Petting Zoo, Abuse Animals – CBS New York

WYCKOFF, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The owners of a popular New Jersey farm and petting zoo are outraged after catching teenagers trespassing and allegedly abusing its animals.

But the group managed to get away, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Sunday.

From its farm market to its greenhouse and petting zoo, Abma’s Farm has been part of the Wyckoff landscape for more than eight decades.

“I’m a fourth generation farmer here at Abma’s Farm,” Jimmy Abma said.

It means the world to Jimmy Abma and his family, who were disrupted Saturday night by a group of trespassing teens.

“It’s just frustrating because even though this is a petting zoo and we open to the public, this is still our home. We still have three generations of our four-generation farm living here on this property,” Jimmy said.

At around 10:30 p.m., Abma received a picture of a young girl riding a miniature donkey. He immediately recognized the animal, which he told DeAngelis should not be supporting that kind of weight, adding he couldn’t miss the farm name tagged in the Snapchat post.

“Obviously, we’re closed, so that raised a concern to me right off the bat, that there’s people trespassing, the animals are somewhat in danger and I just need to figure…