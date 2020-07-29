Group of men on bikes steal car in Streeterville Sunday morning, police say

CHICAGO (WLS)– More than a lots young men on bikes surrounded a car in the Streeterville community Sunday morning, police stated.

Most of the suspects were riding on Divvy leasing bikes, police stated one of the men unlocked and attempted to pull the 82- year-old motorist out at around 10 a.m.

The victim at first withstood, however ultimately, he went out of the car.

The occurrence was captured on video by a close-by police pod electronic camera.

A lady who worked down the street witnesses the group of young men by thecar The security video cameras from her service caught images of a number of of the suspects, however the carjacking itself occurred simply out of variety of their video cameras.

“I saw the old man.. picked up his bag…looked at them and walked away,” a witness stated.

The 82- year-old male was not hurt, police stated.

The men who took the car were seen tossing his products outside on the street.

Police stated 4 men entered into the car and removed westbound on GrandAvenue The others in the group followed on their bikes.

“I just saw they ran away with the car…I was so scared,” the witness stated.

Police stated no one is in custody.

Anyone with info is being asked to get in touch with the Chicago PoliceDepartment