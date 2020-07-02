Group of Australian art critics resign in protest at their own ‘appalling and shameful whiteness’ 

A pair of young writers have sensationally quit their lucrative jobs as art critics in protest over the ‘whiteness’ of their own team.

Five hires, that are all white, were selected in May to be part of a respected team of reviewers at The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

The initiative, which was funded by the Copyright Agency and the Judith Neilson Institute, was aimed at enhancing arts and review coverage in Australia.

But four of the critics have since slammed the newspapers for a ‘lack of diversity in the selection, which resulted in an all-white group’.

Two of the writers, Bec Kavanagh and Jack Callil, have since resigned from the programme as it ‘fails to reflect Australia’s diverse literary community’.

Bec Kavanagh (pictured) resigned from the programme because it ‘fails to reflect Australia’s diverse literary community’

Jack Callil (pictured) sensationally quit the gig in protest because it ‘fails to reflect Australia’s diverse literary community’

The pair released a joint statement which read: ‘This selection fails to reflect Australia’s diverse literary community, and is just a missed chance to support non-white voices in arts criticism in Australia.

‘We want our work to be part of a landscape that recognises the nuances in understanding and experience had a need to engage with works of art on multiple levels; all of us miss out if there’s just one voice in the room.’

They proceeded to say how grateful they certainly were to be provided with the opportunity.

A third writer, Tiarney Miekus have not quit, but she has spoken out concerning the whiteness of the group, calling it ‘completely appalling and shameful’.

She said she’ll give up some of her salary to permit the company to employ a person of colour.

‘From the outset I’ve found this completely appalling and shameful. It shows the media’s bias when it comes to supporting the voices and opinions of people of colour and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers in arts publishing,’ she wrote on twitter.

Cassie Tongue (pictured) has proposed she reduce her hours and share the job with a person of colour

Tiarney Miekus (pictured) has not quit, but she’s got spoken out about the whiteness of the group, calling it ‘completely appalling and shameful’

‘The selection was not ethical or representative of arts writing and art methods in this country today.

‘Since the announcement, I’ve had many exchanges with multiple editors. Having essentially halved the number of pieces I’ll be publishing, I’ve been advocating the additional funding put aside for my role — visual arts in Melbourne — be properly used to publish arts pieces by black, native, people of colour writers.’

A fourth writer, Cassie Tongue, has proposed she reduce her hours and share the job with a person of colour.

The fifth writer, Chloe Wolifson, have not commented on the issue.

Two of the writers, Bec Kavanagh and Jack Callil, have since resigned from the programme because it ‘fails to reflect Australia’s diverse literary community’

Tiarney Miekus has not quit, but she’s got spoken out about the whiteness of the group, calling it ‘completely appalling and shameful’

Nine, who owns both mastheads, released a statement announcing they’d be reopening the application to incorporate more diverse voice.

‘We accept the reasons why Jack Callil and Bec Kavanagh have decided to resign,’ a statement said.

‘We are reopening applications for the 2 freelance book critic roles, considering the previous applicants along with seeking to ensure the roles are posted more widely to encourage a greater diversity of applicants.

‘The successful applicants will need to have expertise as literary critics and strong writing skills.’

The move comes after thousands of Aboriginal rights activists attended rallies in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide amid the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Black rights protests sprung up all over the world in reaction to American demonstrations following the death of black security guard George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.