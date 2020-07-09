Group of 11 ‘slaves’ are found inside building on industrial site during raid

A group of 11 adults, considered to be kept as slaves, were found at an industrial site during a massive raid involving a lot more than 100 cops.

Officers battered their way onto the site in an armoured truck, through what they described as ‘numerous safety measures’.

Once inside the gated, semi-industrial compound in Crews Hill, Enfield, east London, they arrested three men and took the 11 adults, suspected to be victims of modern slavery, away for care and treatment for injuries.

Following yesterday’s raid Investigators continue steadily to comb on the site for more evidence but have so far discovered around £75,000 in cash.

The three men remain at a north London police station after being arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

Footage of the raid, released by police, shows an extended convoy of police and government vehicles streaming onto the site.

Along with the authorities there were another 50 the others from different government agencies who assisted with the raid.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard McDonagh, from Central Specialist Crime, said: ‘This activity forms part of a study into the unregulated distribution of food out of this site.

‘It is suspected that lots of victims have now been exploited for the sake of forced labour.

‘It was crucial police intervention occurred in order to protect those we believe are being exploited and arrest those suspected of forcing them in to labour.

‘This operation occurred at a semi-industrial site, which brings its own hazards. The planning has been meticulous plus it was only possible with the support of a thorough partnership network and I’m grateful to any or all our partners for their support.’

The huge raid was higher than a year in the making and forms part Project Aidant – a coordinated campaign by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

Police were joined by staff from HM Revenue and Customs, London Fire Brigade, Immigration, Enfield Council, Environment Agency and the National Food Crime Unit.

Detective Chief Inspector McDonagh added: ‘Victims of modern slavery rarely see themselves therefore, so it’s crucial that where offences are suspected every effort is built to prevent further exploitation.

‘We have specialist officers and support networks who’ll provide the necessary care to the victims we have identified today.

‘Modern slavery and human trafficking are often hidden in plain sight. We need the general public to recognise the signs and report their suspicions to the Modern Slavery Helpline or the authorities.’

Home Secretary Priti Patel, said: ‘Through the hard work and co-operation of law enforcement and immigration agencies, we have helped to disrupt a gang suspected of the most heinous exploitation and trafficking of vulnerable people.

‘We will not remain in our commitment to tackle these abhorrent crimes by bringing perpetrators to justice using the full weight of the law and ensuring that victims get the help they need.’

Since 2017, the NCA has taken the lead on investigations that have resulted in the arrests of more than 770 suspects plus the discovery of more than 1,200 victims.

Rob Richardson, Head of the Modern Slavery & Human Trafficking (MSHT) Unit at the National Crime Agency, said: ‘Tackling modern slavery is one of our highest priorities, and we are determined to work with our law enforcement partners to pursue offenders and protect victims.

‘The National Crime Agency, along with the Gangmasters Labour Abuse Authority, is leading a law enforcement intensification period over the UK, including London, to spot and react to the changing modern slavery and human trafficking threat picture consequently of COVID-19.

‘It is likely that restrictions on movement and activities are having a notable impact on the MSHT threat in the UK.

‘There have now been anecdotal reports of displacement from public-facing sectors which have been closed consequently of government measures, such as for example car washes and nail bars, to high-risk sectors of agriculture and the wider food supply chain such as this factory.

‘Since 2017, the NCA has led a set of multi-agency operational intensifications on different facets of the MSHT threat, which has triggered over 770 arrests and the safeguarding of over 1,200 potential victims.’