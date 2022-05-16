Home Armenia Group movements with the participation of drivers create a threat to traffic... Armenia Group movements with the participation of drivers create a threat to traffic safety. Police urge to refrain from violations | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 16, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Group movements with the participation of drivers create a threat to traffic safety. Police urge to refrain from violations | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “Conclusions have definitely been made” ․ Zas about the issue raised by Pashinyan | Morning Armenia RA Chamber of Advocates Strongly Condemns Advocacy in Any Way Obstructing Disclosures | Morning Armenia “The issue of CSTO forces’ participation in the operation in Ukraine has not been raised” ․ Stanislav Zas |: Morning Recent Posts “Starting yesterday, Nikol Pashinyan is no longer in power.” Avetik Chalabyan |: ... CP deputies name names of protesters who escaped from the army: Gerasim Vardanyan, Vanetsyan’s... Amazon unveils an array of new products including its first home robot Watch the UK leave the European Union I wonder why he makes his deputies so ignorant. Artak Zakaryan |: ... Most Popular Russia is developing a new foreign policy concept The issue of elaborating a new version of the foreign policy concept of the Russian Federation was discussed at the session of the board... Russian State Duma Speaker cancels visit to Armenia ․ Tovmasyan "Having worked in the National Assembly for many years and having good connections, I learned that the Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav... Absence of Putin-Pashinyan meeting is an indicator of lack of real Armenian-Russian allied agenda... The absence of the Putin-Pashinyan meeting is an indicator of the absence of a real Armenian-Russian allied agenda, referring to the agenda of RA... Will he dismantle the army, collapse the security system, reject the proposals to stop... Arthur Ghazinyan, MP of the NA "Hayastan" faction, responded to the assessment made by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the CSTO... Zas responded to Pashinyan’s statement on the CSTO The CSTO leaders made a number of proposals to improve the organization's response system, Secretary General of the organization Stanislav Zas said at a...