The RA Police issued a statement, noting that in recent days there have been cases of obstruction of traffic by some people, including through group movements.

“Such group movements with the participation of drivers not only violate the rules of the traffic police, obstruct traffic, but also pose a threat to traffic safety.” Such actions violate the law and cause administrative liability.

“We urge drivers to refrain from violations, attempts to restrict the movement of other citizens by obstructing traffic, to observe the rules of coexistence and mutual respect for all participants in the traffic,” the police statement reads.