Group In South Philadelphia Stand Guard In Marconi Plaza To Protect Controversial Christopher Columbus Statue – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A small grouping of people in South Philadelphia gathered Saturday in Marconi Plaza to safeguard the Christopher Columbus statue. It employs a day of peaceful protests over racism in the town.

Video shows people carrying baseball bats while a few the others carried guns. Dozens of individuals were still standing guard near the statue Saturday night, but at one point, there were about 100 people there.

Their efforts, to spare the statue from being torn down. Many say they’ll remain at the plaza forever to guard the statue and want to send a message to Mayor Jim Kenney they cannot want the statue removed.

This comes 12 days following a similar scene took place not in the police’s 26th District headquarters in Fishtown on June 1 whenever a group of residents armed with weapons was allowed to roam the neighborhood after dark citywide curfew. Kenney along with other city officials condemned the Fishtown group on June 2.

“We understand a community’s desire to protect their neighborhood and if they want to do that in peace, we would allow it. But armed vigilantism will not be tolerated moving forward,” Kenney said on June 2.

There have already been increased demands the removal of Confederate and other controversial monuments round the country, with many of them being toppled by protesters or removed by city and state officials.

On Friday, the City of Wilmington removed its statue of Columbus as well as a statue of former Delaware Gov. Caesar Rodney, who was a signer of the Declaration of Independence and also owned slaves.

Camden officials removed the city’s statue of Columbus in Farnham Park on Thursday.

Philadelphia has still another Columbus statue at Penn’s Landing.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo and Dan Koob contributed to the report.