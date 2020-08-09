Grounded Mauritius ship operator apologises for oil leak By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters A satellite image reveals the MV Wakashio ship and the oil spill off the southeast coast of Mauritius



2/2

TOKYO (Reuters) – The operator of a Japanese bulk provider which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean apologised on Sunday for a significant oil spill which authorities and ecologists state is producing an eco-friendly catastrophe.

The MV Wakashio, run by Mitsui OSK Lines, struck the reef on Mauritius’ southeast coast on July 25.

“We apologise profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Akihiko Ono, executive vice president of Mitsui OSK Lines stated at a brand-new conference in Tokyo.

He included that the business would “do everything in their power to resolve the issue”.

At least 1,000 tonnes of oil is approximated to have actually dripped from the ship onto the waters surroundingMauritius Some 500 tonnes of oil have actually been restored from the ship, however there are still 2,500 tonnes staying on the ship.

Neither Mitsui OSK Lines nor Nagashiki Shipping, the ship’s owner, might validate the expense of damages from the oil spill.

Mauritius stated a state of “environmental emergency” on Friday following the mishap.