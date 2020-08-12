Grounded Japanese try ‘foreign’ holidays with a difference By Reuters

©Reuters Customers take VR flight experiences at First Airlines in Tokyo



By Akira Tomoshige

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese entrepreneur Katsuo Inoue selected Italy for this year’s summer season trip, and he took pleasure in the trimmings of a company class cabin and absorbed the sights of Florence and Rome – without ever leaving Tokyo.

Inoue, 56, and his other half “flew” as customers of Tokyo home entertainment business First Airlines, which is using a growing virtual truth travel market for Japanese holidaymakers grounded by coronavirus limitations.

“I often go overseas on business, but I haven’t been to Italy,” he informedReuters “My impression was rather good because I got a sense of actually seeing things there.”

Grounded tourists being in very first or company class seats in a mock airline company cabin where they are served in-flight meals and beverages, with flat panel screens showing airplane outside views consisting of passing clouds.

Virtual truth safety glasses supply immersive trips at locations consisting of – along with Italy’s cities of culture – Paris, New York, Rome andHawaii

The coronavirus has actually stopped most take a trip fromJapan The nation’s most significant airline company, ANA Holdings, stated numbers flying to foreign locations on its airplanes fell by 96% inJune

The …