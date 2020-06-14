Ground beef recall: 40,000 pounds of raw ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

The recalled items

FSIS says that the situation was found during routine testing and that no confirmed reports of effects due to consumption of these products was reported.

The recalled products are the following:

1-pound packages containing “Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean / 24% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18

1-pound packages of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef” with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82

1-pound packages containing four quarter-pound pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties” with use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-2

3-pound packages containing three 1-pound pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef 93% Lean/7% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70

1-pound tray packages containing four quarter-pound pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean/ 15% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10

4-pound tray packages containing 10 quarter-pound pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 80% Lean/20% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45

1-pound packages containing 4 quarter-pound pieces of “”Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean /15% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25