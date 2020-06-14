Ground beef recall: 40,000 pounds of raw ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

The raw ground beef products created by Lakeside Refrigerated Services, an organization in Swedesboro, New Jersey, were shipped to retail locations nationwide, according to FSIS. The recalled products and services were produced on June 1 and also have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
“E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure the organism,” reads the recall notice from FSIS. “While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.”
Some kinds of E. coli cause illness by producing Shiga toxin. The bacteria that make these toxins are called “Shiga toxin-producing” E. coli (STEC). The most commonly found STEC in the United States is E. coli O157:H7.
The recalled items
FSIS says that the situation was found during routine testing and that no confirmed reports of effects due to consumption of these products was reported.
The recalled products are the following:
- 1-pound packages containing “Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean / 24% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18
- 1-pound packages of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef” with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82
- 1-pound packages containing four quarter-pound pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties” with use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-2
- 3-pound packages containing three 1-pound pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef 93% Lean/7% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70
- 1-pound tray packages containing four quarter-pound pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean/ 15% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10
- 4-pound tray packages containing 10 quarter-pound pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 80% Lean/20% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45
- 1-pound packages containing 4 quarter-pound pieces of “”Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean /15% Fat” with a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25
The FSIS encourages consumers to check both their ice box and freezers for the recalled product. If found, the product ought to be thrown away or returned to place of purchase, according to FSIS. The agency released several images of the product labels here.