Gross domestic product dived by 0.3 per cent in the March quarter, national accounts data showed

Australia’s economic system has shrunk for the first time in virtually a decade with the plunge in exercise occurring even earlier than the coronavirus shutdowns of hospitality companies.

Gross domestic product dived by 0.3 per cent in the March quarter, official national accounts data showed.

Should the economic system shrink once more in the June quarter, Australia shall be formally in recession for the first time in virtually three many years.

Since the 1991 recession Australia, there had solely beforehand been three destructive quarters.

There was December 2000 contraction after the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, which noticed a 0.4 per cent drop in financial exercise.

Australia’s economic system has shrunk for the first time in virtually a decade on account of the coronavirus shutdowns

Then there was December 2008 throughout the Global Financial Crisis (minus 0.5 per cent) and March 2011 throughout the carbon tax debate (down 0.3 per cent).

Bruce Hockman, the chief economist at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, stated Australia’s annual progress tempo of 1.4 per cent was the slowest since September 2009 duriing the GFC.

‘This was the slowest through-the-year progress since September 2009 when Australia was in the midst of the Global Financial Crisis and captures simply the starting of the anticipated financial results of COVID-19,’ he stated.

Most of the ABS data was collected earlier than the March 23 shutdowns of non-essential companies, starting from gyms to cinemas and dine-in eating places.

The Reserve Bank of Australia and Treasury are each forecasting a 10 per cent plunge in financial exercise in the first half of 2020, marking a good sharper droop than the early 1930s Great Depression.