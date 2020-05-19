Grooming gang ‘characteristics’ research to be published after government u-turn

Research on the “characteristics” of grooming gangs is to be published by the government following a U-turn.

In response to a Freedom of Information request by The Independent, the Home Office beforehand mentioned releasing the paper wouldn’t be within the “public interest” in February.

The response sparked a government petition that has thus far been signed by nearly 126,000 folks demanding the “release of the official research on grooming gangs undertaken by the government in full”.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

In its official reply, the government mentioned the work introduced by Sajid Javid in 2018 was “internal” and would inform an upcoming technique on youngster sexual abuse.

As dwelling secretary, he had mentioned that abusers convicted in high-profile circumstances had been “disproportionately from a Pakistani background”, including: “I will not let cultural or political sensitivities get in the way of understanding the problem and doing something about it.”

Mr Javid spoke concerning the ongoing work a number of occasions however the Home Office made no additional bulletins after he moved to the Treasury.

Survivors of kid sexual exploitation in Rotherham mentioned they believed the research was going to be made public and accused the government of constructing “empty promises”.

Sarah Champion, the Labour MP for Rotherham, and the previous chief prosecutor who initiated costs towards a grooming gang in Rochdale had been amongst these demanding its launch.