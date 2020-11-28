Grogu: Baby Yoda Name Revealed In “The Mandalorian” Season 2, Learn About His Dark Background

Spoiler alert for those who haven’t watched the Season 2 of The Mandalorian!

The second season of Mandalorian has changed our outlook towards Star Wars in a number of ways. The fifth episode reveals the original name of Baby Yoda, Grogu, and also talks about his dark past.

From the time Din Djarin adopted Grogu, the Mandalorian’s primary task has been to unite this fearsome egg-destroyer with a Jedi as only a Jedi can uncover the dark secrets of Grogu and push him towards the right path.

Grogu’s Dark Past Revealed By Jedi Ahsoka In The Mandalorian Season 2

It took 13 episodes to reach this objective when Din united with Ahsoka Tano. Anyone who is a fan of the original series will be excited with this reveal. But that’s not all. After this Ahsoka’s mind meld with Grogu reveals Baby Yoda’s past secrets. We learn that Grogu was trained by Master Jedis on planet Coruscant. When that Empire rose to power, Grogu was hidden in the temple until Djarin took him.

From that point onwards, Grogu’s memory has been riddled with dark thoughts, fears, feelings of isolation, abandonment and so on that took him to the dark side. In the present, he is put to test to check his affinity towards the Mandalorian where he proves that his powers have not weakened.

But here comes the twist. Ahsoka refuses to train Grogu because of his internal fears and his vulnerability because of his attachment with the Mandalorian. He knows what these feelings can do to a Jedi knight. So, instead of training him, setting the risk of losing him to a dark path, he is keen on letting his power fade away.

The Mandalorian tries hard but the Jedi refuses to train him. But watch the season to know what the Mandalorian tries next for Grogu.