Grocery stores and universities should reopen first, new research suggests

The study, released on Tuesday , also determined that cafes, gyms, sporting goods stores, bookstores, tobacco and liquor stores should be kept closed until later.

The researchers who took part in a Massachusetts Institute of Technology-led initiative did a cost benefit analysis of 26 separate locale types to ascertain what the tradeoff could be between someone’s relative threat of getting infected during a visit and the value of that establishment in that person’s life and to the economy.

They also used anonymous geolocation data from 47 million mobile phones to track where people went in the United States during February and March.

How risky a location could possibly be was located in part on what much social contact some body would have because location, just how many hours they’d spend there, how crowded it would be, just how many visits they’d make, and how many unique visitors they could encounter.

Researchers also considered visits by people 65 years and older and the distance traveled to the positioning. They measured economic benefits using US Census statistics and nationally representative consumer survey data. They found some surprises. “We find colleges to offer a relatively good trade-off, but most have shut down, leading to a 61% decline in visits,” researchers wrote inside their report, that has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. “Conversely, we find liquor and tobacco stores to be relatively poor trade-offs (due to mediocre economic importance and small busy stores), yet the number of visits to this category has declined by less than 5%.” Some categories were easy — grocery stores have an obvious benefit and museums and cinemas were of relatively low importance. “Hardware stores are the location which has seen the largest increase in visits, as individuals scrounge for personal protective equipment and other home supplies,” the researchers noted. “We find that banks, general merchandise stores (e.g. Walmart), dentists, grocery stores, and colleges and universities should face relatively loose restrictions. Gyms, sporting goods stores, liquor and tobacco stores, bookstores, and cafes should face relatively tight restrictions,” they concluded. The authors said there exists a limitation with their analysis. Many locations could make adjustments to limit contact. Most retailers can offer curbside pickup so people need not go in the stores. For gyms, on the other hand, it’s harder given that they emphasize physical contact and are locations where mask use is “unpleasant,” the researchers wrote. Since many states have experienced to make reopening and closing decisions at nighttime, the researchers said they hope their work can help policymakers learn how to reopen the economy safely this time.

