Grocery store worker arrives home to see residence on fire

Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire in a home in Hyde Park on Monday. Danzie Daley arrived at 27/29 Osceola St. with shopping bags at hand from his job stocking shelves over night at Shaw’s to see his residence on fire. “I came up there, and the cop said I can’t drive in. So I walked. And I saw it,” that he said.The multi-family home went up quickly. Smoke billowed from Ashley Tonge’s view across the street.“It sounded a little bit too close, so all of our neighbors, we help each other. We keep an eye on each other, so I just came outside to check and saw the fire,” she said.All of the residents had the ability to escape the flames. “I came on my front porch, and I looked and there was just flames everywhere,” neighbor Shawn Green said.The flames also spread to two vehicles that were in the driveway.“They didn’t want it to spread to adjacent buildings, so they hit it right away. And the cars caught on fire, so they were concerned about that. We had low hanging wires, so we had to make sure that we got the sticks underneath the wires,” said Brian Alkins, Boston Fire Department spokesman. One woman who lives in the home was taken to the hospital due to anxiety.Six everyone was displaced by the fire, and the damage is estimated to be $150,000.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

