Grocery store replaces salad bar with beer, cereal and candy because of coronavirus

This contains the loss of the group salad bar.

It’s among the many many changes that grocery store chains are making to maintain individuals secure, together with taking staff’ temperatures and limiting the quantity of clients.

One grocery store in Manchester, Missouri, determined their salad bars had been wanting a bit lonely. So what was once crammed with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers is now crammed with mini liquor bottles, beer, mini cereal packing containers and candy.

Dierbergs Markets is a grocery chain primarily based in Chesterfield, Missouri, with areas everywhere in the state. In some of its areas, shops have flexed their artistic muscle tissue and reworked their salad bar house into one thing distinctive to their store.