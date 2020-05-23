Grocery store replaces salad bar with beer, cereal and candy because of coronavirus

This contains the loss of the group salad bar.
One grocery store in Manchester, Missouri, determined their salad bars had been wanting a bit lonely. So what was once crammed with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers is now crammed with mini liquor bottles, beer, mini cereal packing containers and candy.
Dierbergs Markets is a grocery chain primarily based in Chesterfield, Missouri, with areas everywhere in the state. In some of its areas, shops have flexed their artistic muscle tissue and reworked their salad bar house into one thing distinctive to their store.
“A crisis wasn’t going to get in the way of our team’s creativity,” Dierbergs Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing Jamie Collins advised CNN.
Collins stated the chain’s salad bars have been closed since March.
Rick Rodemacher, one of the chain’s store administrators, tried different contemporary meals gadgets at first, however when that did not work he got here up with an concept to fill the empty house with beer cans and liquor bottles, Collins stated.
Other shops have since put their very own spin on their former salad bars with a tiki bar, cereal bar and power bar.