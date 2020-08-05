Grocery prices have increased since the beginning of the pandemic

Prices are surging– and not even if individuals are purchasing more groceries as they invest more time in your home.

The pandemic has actually had a strong effect on grocery prices this year, according to seasonally adjusted data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis The BEA tracks individual usage expenses to assist determine inflation.

From February to June, meat and poultry prices increased almost 11%, with beef and veal prices seeing the greatest increase, surging 20%. For pork the boost had to do with 8.5%. People are paying more for other staples, too: During the exact same period, egg prices soared 10%, and consumers spent 4% more for cereals and fresh veggies.

The pandemic has actually triggered a rise in need for groceries as millions of Americans stay at home and prevent eating in restaurants. While there’s no substantial lack of food, disturbances in the supply chain have produced deficiencies and increasedprices

.