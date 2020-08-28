Grobbelaar: Liverpool legend reveals Kaizer Chiefs interest

The retired goalkeeper described why he chose to take Sundowns to court throughout his time in South Africa

Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar has actually revealed that he was when shortlisted for the Kaizer Chiefs head training task.

The Zimbabwean tactician is eager to go back to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) having actually coached SuperSport United in between 1999 and 2001.

“South Africa, I would love to come back there,” Grobbelaar informed On The Whistle podcast host Zayn Nabbi according to Daily Sun.

The 62-year-old, who is presently functioning as the goalkeeping coach at Norwegian club Oygarden FK, described that his go back to the PSL ” depends if these owners have actually got balls.

“I’m talking about big cajones to get Bruce Grobbelaar back for their team.”

Grobbelaar exposed that Amakhosi revealed interest in him prior to the Soweto giants selected their present coach Ernst Middendorp in December 2018.

” I have actually been in touch with Kaizer Motaung at Kaizer Chiefs,” the Uefa Champions League- winning goalkeeper stated prior to suggesting that there are PSL clubs thinking about his services.

“But I couldn’t get that one because Bobby [Motaung] was the one who was picking the coaches. So, there’s a lot of teams that have been in touch.”

The previous Zimbabwe worldwide just recently declared that some individuals are not …