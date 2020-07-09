Grizzlies’ Tyus Jones finds unsuspected surprise on floor at NBA bubble: ‘Oh nah’

“Oh nah,” that he captioned the snap.

The picture appeared to be used his room. The Grizzlies, along with the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, and Orlando Magic, are staying at the Grand Floridian.

The NBA’s bubble has already been a source of controversy.

Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels was the first to post about the lack of substance in his dinner. His meal, that was posted to social media, drew a range of jokes from people comparing the spread to airplane food, the disastrous Fyre Festival and lunch served at a school cafeteria.

The New York Times clarified that the meals shown in the photo is only for players inside their first 48 hours of quarantine once they arrive – much like Major League Soccer. The soccer players, that are also playing in Orlando, had usage of a range of restaurants once their initial quarantine period was over.