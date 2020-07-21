Grip Case for Nintendo Switch Lite, Silicone Case for Nintendo Switch Lite – Purple



Price: $14.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 16:49:59 UTC – Details)



Silicone Grip Case for Nintendo Switch Lite

– There are bumps on the back to grip with your hands. Helps hand fatigue when playing for long periods of time.

– Access to all the controls and features without taking your Nintendo Switch Lite out of the case

– Made with flexible silicone case to offer full protection all around the device and protect your device from everyday bumps, scratches, dust and fingerprints

– Perfect fit. Lightweight, sturdy, smooth and comfortable

– The color matches Switch lite color.

Other Accessories for Nintendo Switch Lite

Easier to Hold the Switch Lite – The switch lite grip case improves the comfort level when playing the Switch Lite. It’s a very thin and ergonomic design, so it doesn’t add much bulk to the switch when held.

Can easily to remove and put on – It is made of a light and flexible material. The soft flexible rubber case is easy to put on or take off. It’s super comfortable to hold and helps prevent you from dropping it.

Precise Cutouts – All the cutouts line up correctly with the Switch Lite. It doesn’t interfere with the buttons, or the sticks even after I installed analog caps!

Protective Case for Switch Lite – This case makes the Switch Lite more durable and protected. It is perfect Switch lite case for teenager or adult owned switch. If you need the screen protector for switch lite, please search B07V9QS96S on amazon.