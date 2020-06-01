Grindr Says It’s Removing Ethnicity Filter From Dating App

Grindr is eradicating all shade strains … it is scrapping its controversial ethnicity filter, and in addition pledging to struggle racism alongside the Black Lives Matter motion.

The standard homosexual relationship app made the long-awaited transfer whereas asserting its assist Monday for #BLM and “the hundreds of thousands of queer people of color who log in to our app every day.”

Grindr says it is not going to keep silent or inactive within the struggle for equality, and pledged donations to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and #BLM, whereas encouraging others to do the identical.

The firm says it’s going to struggle racism on the app by way of dialogue with the neighborhood and a zero-tolerance coverage for racism and hate speech. It says that dedication, mixed with suggestions from customers, is why Grindr determined to ditch the ethnicity filter from future updates.

Grindr at present permits customers to pay to keep away from matching with individuals of sure ethnicities, whereas additionally filtering potential matches by age, peak and weight.