Grindr dating app removes ethnicity filter to support Black Lives Matter | Technology

Grindr is eradicating an “ethnicity filter” from its dating app as a part of its support for the Black Lives Matter motion, the corporate introduced on Monday.

The controversial function, restricted to those that stump up £12.99 a month for the premium model of the app, permits customers to type search outcomes primarily based on reported ethnicity, peak, weight and different traits.

In a press release posted to Instagram, the corporate stated “We stand in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter motion and the tons of of hundreds of queer individuals of coloration who log in to our app each day.

“We will continue to fight racism on Grindr, both through dialogue with our community and a zero-tolerance policy for racism and hate speech on our platform. As part of this commitment, and based on your feedback, we have decided to remove the ethnicity filter from our next release.⁣”

Grindr’s filter had come beneath intense criticism over the weekend after a now-deleted tweet from the corporate that learn “Demand Justice. #blacklivesmatter”. Many condemned the corporate’s present of solidarity as hole when taken alongside the existence of a function that enables customers to explicitly discriminate primarily based on race.

The firm has lengthy maintained that the ethnicity filter was helpful for minority customers who needed to discover individuals like themselves, slightly than implement racism.

“We decided before we were ready to pull the plug on that, it was a conversation we wanted with our user base,” Grindr’s head of communications advised the Guardian in 2018. “While I believe the ethnicity filter does promote racist behaviour in the app, other minority groups use the filter because they want to quickly find other members of their minority community.”

Grindr isn’t the one dating app which permits customers to filter by race, however it’s by far probably the most outstanding. Racial discrimination on the app isn’t merely enforced algorithmically, both; a 2015 research of Australian customers discovered that 96% had seen not less than one profile that included some type of racial discrimination, ‘through language such as “Not attracted to Asians.”’ One in eight of these surveyed admitted they themselves included such language.

The announcement got here on the primary day of Pride month, Grindr famous. “We can still come together in the spirit of Pride, but Pride this year has an added responsibility, a shifted tone, and a new priority that will be reflected in our programming – support and solidarity for queer people of color and the #BlackLivesMatter movement.”