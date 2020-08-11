Grin Price Up Over 11% as Former Developer Tests ASIC Miner

Grin (GRIN), a significant privacy-focused cryptocurrency, is obviously no longer resistant to mining with Application-Specific Integrated Circuits– or ASICs– according to a former core developer.

Gary Yu, a former core Grin developer, utilized a Grin ASIC mining gadget to evaluate out the miner’s efficiency, according to anAug 10 post on Grin’s main online forum.

Yu supposedly handled to mine 3 blocks in less than 24 hours, with a block benefit amounting to at 180 GRIN, or $118 as of press time. ASIC- powered mining took place at block heights 819660, 820461, and 820801, Yu included.

In the post, the former core developer exposed that the Grin ASIC miner weighs about 20 kg. Yu likewise kept in mind that the miner’s effectiveness might be more broadened by changing the cooling system. He composed:

“BTW, I tested it at my home, the big noise of the fan is a little bit annoying for the family, I have to limit the maximum fan speed to 30% for this test. I suppose the miner performance will be much better if let its fan work at maximum 100%.”

Grin is a significant personal cryptocurrency developed on a personal privacy procedure understood asMimblewimble To date, Grin has actually obviously been ASIC- resistant and just readily available for mining through Graphics Processing Units (GPU).

In 2019, Grin performed the very first difficult fork of its blockchain to obstruct the possibility of mining the coin with ASICs. Prior to the fork, Grin’s algorithm supported mining with both GPUs and ASICs, however nobody utilized ASIC mining to mine Grin, developer John Tromp stated at the time.

GPUs are less effective or effective in regards to crypto mining than ASICs– gadgets particularly created to mine crypto. While ASICs are quicker and need less power than GPUs, they are more costly and more difficult to get.

Grin is not the only coin that has actually been placed as ASIC- resistant. Monero (XMR), another significant personal privacy coin, was updated to an ASIC- resistant mining algorithm in late 2019.

Amid the news, Grin has actually risen more than 11% over the past 24 hours. As of press time, the personal privacy coin is trading at about $0.66 with a market cap of $6.2 million, according to information from Coin360

GRIN 24- hour price chart. Source: Coin360