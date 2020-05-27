Grimsby’s Elliott Whitehouse given six-match suspension for using abusive language | Football News





Elliott Whitehouse was charged following a recreation towards Northampton in November

Grimsby midfielder Elliott Whitehouse has been handed a six-match ban after using ‘abusive and/or insulting phrases’ throughout a match once more Northampton.

Whitehouse has additionally been fined £2,000 and should undertake an training course, after admitting a breach of FA Rule E3.

The incident occurred within the 72nd minute of a League Two fixture between Grimsby and Northampton on November 23 final 12 months.

An FA assertion mentioned that Whitehouse “used abusive and/or insulting words, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1) and constituted an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as they included a reference to race and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality”.

The impartial Regulatory Commission’s written causes for the ban said that Whitehouse had addressed Dublin-born Northampton participant Alan McCormack using a time period which is taken into account offensive by the traveller group.

Whitehouse admitted using the time period however a written submission filed on his behalf mentioned he “has no issue with the Irish Traveller Community and is not in any way a racist”.