Grimes scolds partner Elon Musk over controversial tweet: ‘I cannot support hate’

“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall (sic). I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart,” she responded, according to reports.

Musk followed up in a 2nd tweet writing, “Twitter sucks.”

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Boucher, boasts 1 million Twitter fans. She consequently erased the tweet however numerous fans fasted to screenshot evidence of the social networks squabble prior to it was removed.

Although it’s uncertain what triggered Musk to compose the tweet, numerous fans presumed he was describing gender-neutral pronouns. A bulk of Twitter users who responded to the drama were left puzzled about why Grimes selected to react over Twitter.

“I’m imagining Elon and Grimes are in the same house and Elon has locked the door to the child’s room to tweet about pronouns which is why grimes had to do that over the internet,” one user tweeted.

Another fan assumed that Musk “made [Grimes] erase the tweet.”

“Elon you still have your pronouns tweet up. You’re totally embarrassing your girlfriend Grimes. Why do you have no empathy for anyone? Does that just happen when you become a billionaire and can’t relate to anyone anymore?” composed another.

“So we’re in agreement that elon took grimes’ phone and deleted that tweet for her right,” another questioned.

Grimes and Musk’s Twitter dispute comes simply days after the SpaceX CEO voiced support for Kanye West’s governmental project. He consequently protected West’s Twitter outburst previously in the week by declaring he spoke with West and he appeared “fine,” according to reports.

Musk is not the very first to draw criticism for voicing relatively transphobic beliefs online. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling came under fire last month after she shared a short article entitled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19- world for people who menstruate.” The author buffooned using the expression “people who menstruate,” recommending that the title ought to have utilized the less-inclusive term “women.”

Fans are now questioning whether Grimes and Musk more than happy together. The couple invited their very first kid, a child kid, inMay It was possibly among the most talked-about infant arrivals of 2020 as the youngster’s distinct name, X AE A-XII, left fans scratching their heads.

The couple at first revealed their kid’s name was X Æ A-12 however a birth certificate verified they needed to change the number 12 with roman characters in order to be legal in the state of California.

Grimes likewise shared the name is noticable “Ex – Eye.” In an interview with Bloomberg, the hitmaker likewise exposed that she’s currently nicknamed their brand-new package of pleasure “Little X.”