Grimes says she and Elon Musk have changed their baby’s name

Elon Musk and Grimes have up to date the name of their newborn son.

The couple made waves earlier this month once they revealed that they had named their child X Æ A-12, pronounced “X Ash A Twelve.” But in an Instagram post on Sunday, Grimes mentioned the child’s name is now X Æ A-Xii — a tweak to adjust to what their house state permits on a start certificates.

“Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws ? What is the baby’s new name?” somebody requested within the feedback.

“X Æ A-Xii,” Grimes replied with out expounding on the rationale for the alteration.

“Nice! Just removed the numbers to confirm to California law,” another person wrote.

“Roman numerals. Looks better tbh,” responded Grimes, whose start name is Claire Boucher.

People have been left scratching their heads when the singer and the Tesla founder first introduced the child’s name.

On Twitter, Grimes gave a detailed explanation of how they got here up with the bizarre moniker.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite plane). No weapons, no defenses, simply velocity. Great in battle, however non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favourite music)

(⚔️🐁 steel rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

A couple of days after the child’s start, Musk appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, throughout which he clarified how to pronounce the child’s name.

The name seems to have run into some authorized points, nevertheless — therefore the newest adjustment.

“A name like ‘X Æ A-12’ would not be allowed,” Matt Conens, a spokesman for the Office of Public Affairs of the California Department of Public Health, wrote in an email to USA TODAY. “Vital records must be completed with the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language and appropriate punctuation such as hyphens, apostrophes, periods and commas.”