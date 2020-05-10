Grimes offers pronunciation of son’s name different from boyfriend Elon Musk’s

Fans have been surprised since Elon Musk and singer Grimes, his girlfriend, named their child X Æ A-12.

Presently, the couple is presenting significantly more disarray as their ways to pronounce the name seems, by all means, to be different.

Musk, 48, discussed the name in an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience”, apparently stating it was pronounced “X Ash Archangel Twelve.”

“First of all, my partner’s the one that actually mostly came up with the name,” he clarified. “It’s just ‘X,’ the letter ‘X,’ and the ‘Æ’ is pronounced ‘ash’ and then ‘A-12’ is my contribution. Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever.”

In an Instagram post from Thursday, May 6, but, the 32-year-old performer offered an alternate take.

A fan commented on her photo — a pair of pictures from her photoshoot with Italian Vogue — asking “how do you pronounce the baby’s name?” Grimes her real name is Claire Boucher said to the comment.

“It’s just X, like the letter X,” she wrote. “Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.”

Grimes explained the meaning of X Æ A-12’s name before.

“A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,” she said, adding a white heart emoji. “(A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

Musk later shared a comment, correcting the airplane his girlfriend addressed.

“SR-71, but yes,” he stated.

X Æ A-12 is Grimes’ first kid. Musk has 5 kids from a former marriage and his first son has passed away suddenly when he aged just 10 weeks in 2002.

Musk and Grimes have been together since 2018.

