Grimes and Elon Musk slightly change baby’s name to comply with state law

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk and singer Grimes have tweaked their baby’s famed name after California officials noted it didn’t comply with state health codes.

In a collection of Instagram comments on Sunday, Grimes revealed to her followers that the couple had slightly modified their son’s name from “X Æ A-12” to “X Æ A-Xii.”

“Roman numerals,” she defined. “Looks better tbh … one dash is allowed.”

After the duo introduced the name on Twitter following the child boy’s beginning on May 4, the state of California indicated that the weird name is not permissible.

“A name like ‘X Æ A-12’ would not be allowed,” Matt Conens, of the Office of Public Affairs of the California Department of Public Health, wrote in an electronic mail to USA TODAY. “Vital records must be completed with the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language and appropriate punctuation such as hyphens, apostrophes, periods, and commas.”

It’s unclear if the adjusted name meets state law; USA TODAY has reached out to the couple’s representatives for particulars.

Grimes beforehand revealed the methodology behind the name included “X, the unknown variable,” “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)” and “A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.”

How are the 2 referring to their uniquely-named child? One Instagram follower requested if she and Musk known as him “X” or “Æ,” pronounced “Ash.”

“He has many names,” Grimes wrote.

Contributing: Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY

This article initially appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk, Grimes slightly change baby’s name to suit California law