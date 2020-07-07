Grim hoarder house is transformed into a multi-million dollar mansion after $1.3million makeover 

A crumbling shack that was ‘barely standing’ has been transformed into a multi-million dollar home after undergoing a $1.3million makeover.

The dilapidated property, in just one of the most exclusive streets in Brisbane, was once an eyesore, with rubbish filling each room and paint peeling from the walls.

But builder Julian Zullo saw potential in the ‘hoarder house’ in Coorparoo.

And after countless man hours shovelling garbage out from the home it has now become a family’s dream.

‘It really was the worst house in the best street,’ owner Julian Zullo told Domain.

‘A lot of people knew this place since the crazy hoarder house that a little old lady lived set for 60 years.

‘And, everyone knew about her because of most of the weeds and how dilapidated the home was and that deterred the others from buying it.

‘But I possibly could see the potential. There was just so much character.’

He said it absolutely was ‘so rewarding’ to drive across the street and remember it for what it absolutely was and view it for what it is now.

It took a year of planning and still another 12 months of building to transform the house.

which now boasts a pool and al-fresco dining

The old late-1800s cottage in Coorparoo was falling apart prior to the redesign.

But the five-bedroom home now boasts a mixture of heritage elegance and modern design.

The fashionable two-storey home also feature an al-fresco living area and a swimming pool.

With open-plan living and dining area and a kitchen detailed with a butlers pantry, it is now on the market and attracting eager buyers, who are able to bid for the home from July 10.