Grilling fast facts and recipes to know for the Fourth of July

Fox News: What is one of the biggest mistakes people make when heating/turning on the grill?

Michael Colston, VP of product at Traeger: With cooking generally, we realize that not allowing a cooking device (oven, gas grill, or wood fired grill) to preheat will have the biggest impact to the results of your cook. To achieve the most readily useful cook, it’s important to give your grill adequate time to heat up, this means paying close attention to your temperature gauges. We recommend between 10 – 15 minutes before placing food on the grill.

James Peisker and Chris Carter Porter Road co-founders: Not having enough fuel, whether it’s gas or charcoal, can be quite a real bummer. When using charcoal, never use lighter fluid or perhaps a briquette with lighter fluid, as it can give the food a chemical flavor; I favor to use lump charcoal (my favorite brand is FOGO) and a chimney starter to create super hot coals.

Prep work will make grilling far more fun; have everything ready to go from your meat and seasoning, your tools, and your back up beer in order to stay near the grill and keep close track of things. Think ahead about your timing so the grill is hot at the right time and you don’t miss the window to get the beautiful char.

Fox News: What is a big mistakes when it comes to grill maintenance?

Colston: Regular cleanings are an essential part of any grill maintenance. A buildup of grease (from the foods you cook) or creosote (a natural compound that’s created when wood is burned) with time can quickly ruin even the best in the offing cook. We recommend a quick always check of your grill before turning it on can help you save from wasting away an excellent piece of meat. This includes a visual glance at the drip tray (a dedicated piece inside our grill that separates the fire from the food and collects and distributes the grease into a split container) and after every 20 hours of cooking an instant cleaning of the firepot where the wood fire occurs.

Fox News: When cooking burgers and hotdogs on a grill – what’s your #1 piece of advice?

Peisker and Carter: Don’t smash your burgers when grilling on the grates and use a good metal grill spatula. Cook your hot dogs over indirect or low heat (the top rack is good for this). A good slow roast is best. If you like them extra crispy you can always throw them over the direct heat before taking them off. Never make use of a fork to turn your meat, it’s going to poke holes that will cause juices to run out producing a dry steak. I prefer to use tongs instead. Always let your meat rest for 5-10 minutes after grilling before cutting to keep it moist. Be patient and let your grill get hot enough – you’ll need the heat to develop char and flavor. Quality ingredients matter as much on the grill as they do in the kitchen. Upgrading your meat and other ingredients can be an easy way to simply take your cookout to the next level.

Fox News: Why should people invest in a good grill? What should they look for?

Colston: When you are buying any appliance or grill that means you’re likely to have it around for a little while. I’d encourage anyone who’s shopping to look for features that you find most appealing, features that will ensure it is easy for you to get out, use, and most of all, enjoy your grill. For us, a wood fired grill produces the most flavor and is the easiest to use, so it’s worth the extra cost from older technology grills. Even in wood fired grills, though, there are a selection of features from different brands, some that make it a lot more convenient to use. A [bluetooth or Wi-Fi] connected grill gives you to use it from anywhere, which we find frees you from only utilizing your grill on the weekends. Couple this with the use of a digital controller and a food temperature probe, where setting and monitoring a wider variety of temperatures is easy, means it is possible to cook more variety and types of food than hotdogs and burgers. Cooking ribs, baking, or even a pizza is now simple. That creates a lot of value for many people, so trading up and purchasing a Traeger is simple.

Grilled steak with radish and pickled onion salad

Courtesy of James Peisker and Chris Carter, Porter Road

Ingredients :

12-16 oz of Steak per two people

Grape seed oil

Black pepper

3 fresh watermelon radishes

Fresh parsley

Some really good olive oil

Flake salt

1 large red onion

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/8 cup granulated sugar

Red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon salt

Sliced red onion

Directions :

For the salad:

Thinly slice 3 fresh watermelon radishes (on a mandolin if possible). Set aside. Pick parsley leaves whole. Set aside.

For the pickled onion:

Peel and slice the red onion. Set aside. Pour a 1/2 cup of water and 1/4 cup of vinegar right into a stainless steel saucepan or skillet with sides. Do perhaps not use aluminum. Add in a 1/8 cup of granulated sugar, a teaspoon of salt, and a pinch of red pepper flake. Slow boil until both salt and sugar are dissolved. Place sliced red onion into a sauce pot or skillet. As soon since it returns to a simmer remove from the heat. Let the onion and pickling liquid chill in the ice box. Use once cool.

For the grilled steak:

Take your steak out of the ice box and allow it to come up to room temperature. For quick sear steaks allow 30 minutes, for thicker cuts allow an hour or so. While your grill is heating up, season your steak with a generous amount of coarse salt, and freshly ground pepper. Some of the seasoning will fall off while you’re cooking, so avoid being scared to have much hand. When the grill is hot, throw your steak on. Don’t about flare ups, you need your steak to obtain a nice char, without burning. Using tongs (please avoid a grill fork), to flip the steak if it is about halfway cooked. Depending on your desired doneness this is 1-3 minutes for thin steaks like Skirt and Flap, and 3-5 for thicker cut items like New York Strips and Ribeye. Once you have a nice sear on both sides, use an instant read thermometer to measure the internal temperature. If you’re still perhaps not there, move the cut to indirect heat to continue cooking. Remove from the grill and allow to rest for a minimum of 5 minutes before slicing.

Plating:

Place the sliced meat on a plate and top with radishes, parsley, and pickled red onion. Finish with a drizzle of essential olive oil and a sprinkle of flake salt.

Grilled Utah lamb T-bones with mint chimichurri & heirloom tomatoes

Courtesy: Michael Showers, executive chef at the High West Saloon in Park City, Utah

Ingredients :

5 to 6 lamb t-bones

Mint chimichurri (make ahead and store – recipe below)

2 heirloom tomatoes

Sea salt & black pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

Mint Chimichurri Batched Recipe:

2 pound of mint

2 pound of Italian parsley

2 cups of garlic

1 cup of shallots

2 cup sherry vinegar

1/2 cup chili flakes

1/2 cup smoked paprika

Directions :

Blitz (blend in food processor) all herbs with sherry vinegar. Blitz garlic and shallots and blend the two with vinegar and spice mixture.

Three hours before grilling, coat all lamb T-bones with the chimichurri and let sit in the ice box to marinate. Turn on grill to high and season coated lamb with sea salt and pepper. Slice tomatoes and plate, drizzle lightly with EVOO and salt & pepper. Put T-bones on a hot grill and grill each side for 90 seconds. Plate on top of tomatoes and enjoy!!

The Proper Whiskey barbecue sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Proper No. Twelve Whiskey

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tablespoon(s) garlic powder

1 tablespoon(s) onion powder

1/2 tablespoon(s) salt

3 cups ketchup

1/3 cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 tsp hot pepper sauce

Directions:

Combine and bring all to a boil in a sauce pot. Let it simmer for 20 minutes. Serve.

Emily DeCiccio is a reporter and video producer for Fox News Digital Originals. Tweet her @EmilyDeCiccio.