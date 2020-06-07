Grilled aubergines, sapa, ricotta salata and mint recipe

If you can’t discover ricotta salata, feta is an effective substitute. The similar goes for the sapa – you’ll be able to simply use date molasses as a substitute. The essential factor is to have one thing candy and syrupy in opposition to one thing tangy and savoury. This dressing is so good you’ll need to serve it with virtually the whole lot. It’s wonderful with grilled radicchio or endive (the bitterness works fantastically), or with grilled lamb and greens.

Four to 6 as an antipasti or facet dish

INGREDIENTS

80g pine nuts

three giant aubergines, sliced into rounds, ½cm thick

Handful of mint, roughly chopped

80g ricotta salata, sliced into shards

For the dressing

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp sapa or date molasses

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tbsp lemon juice

Zest of half a lemon, grated

5 tbsp best-quality olive oil

Pinch of chilli flakes

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 170C/150C fan/Gas 3½. Toast the pine nuts for a couple of minutes on a baking sheet, till golden. In a griddle pan over a medium warmth, grill the aubergines in batches till softened, ensuring they take an excellent quantity of color on either side. Set apart. Mix the components for the dressing. Whisk properly. To serve, lay the aubergine slices on a platter and sprinkle over the mint, the nuts and the ricotta. Drizzle over the dressing. This might be eaten at room temperature, heat or chilly – actually, it’s scrumptious any which approach.

Recipe from Bitter Honey by Letitia Clark (Hardie Grant, £26, accessible in hardback & eBook). Download a replica for £15.60 from books.telegraph.co.uk.