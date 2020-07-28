Grigor Dimitrov says Covid-19 was ‘very hard on me’ as he struggles with effects of the virus

” I stayed at home for about a month … I believe it’s various for everybody. I was not breathing well. I was exhausted. I had no taste, no odor. Everything you might perhaps believeof So it was no enjoyable.

“To be honest I’m lucky to be on the court right now. I don’t take each day for granted. I really appreciate being here. It’s so nice that during time off you can come out and play with your competitors.”

Dimitrov stated he has actually lost 3 kilos considering that contracting the virus, however included that the psychological toll of separating on your own can be as difficult as the virus’ physical effect, stating he had actually been alone for 20 days.

” A lot of things are going through your head. It does not matter how psychologically strong you are, as an individual, professional athlete, or anything. It’s unavoidable to have some bad ideas in your head.

” I needed to deal with that, too. So does everyone else out there. That’s one of my greatest messages: we must not undervalue the power of the mindset that everyone remains in. If we take the best safety measure and everyone is safe, things will improve quicker.

“But it’s a strange time. You have to work on your physical (health) but on your mental aspect, as well.”

The UTS, which is held without fans at the Mouratoglou Academy in France, sees video games played in a reduced format with a typical match-length of under an hour. Patrick Mouratoglou is Serena Williams’ coach.

‘Players are absolutely a bit baffled’

The United States Open is set up to start at the end of August, however Dimitrov, who has actually won 8 ATP titles in his profession and reached a career-high ranking ofNo 3 in 2017, stated he is not sure whether he will have the ability to complete in New York.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be able to recover that quickly in order for me to fly again and have to have to put my body through a really rigorous regime again,” he stated of the possibility of playing five-set matches.

“It’s had to do with a week or 10 days considering that I’ve been back on my feet. I wish to state it would be enthusiastic for me to go play, however I’m simply truly uncertain how my body is going to react.

“I’m going to keep practicing, keep on seeing where my physicality is going to take me and ideally have likewise a great mindset to kind of go through it.

“I think a lot of players are definitely a little bit confused with what they should do. I think we all can sit down with our teams and sort of discuss the possibility of playing or not.”