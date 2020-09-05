Grieving mother fighting to close club in KC: ‘Lives matter’ | Investigations

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)– The mother of a murder victim is speaking up about a Kansas City bar that was permitted to remain open after 2 shootouts took place outside the club simply this year.

In all, 23 individuals have actually been shot outside the 9ineUltra Lounge Four last weekend and 19 in January.

That shooting in January left 2 individuals dead: the shooter and 25-year-old Raeven Parks.

Parks’ mother, Rouxanne Cunningham, was viewing TELEVISION when she found out about the January shooting. At the time, she was uninformed her child had actually been eliminated.

“That’s terrible. Young people can’t go out anymore. It’s not safe,” she stated. “And the next thing you know, I have a knock at the door.”

After that shooting, the club closed for a number of weeks while owner Alphonso Hodge made some security modifications.

He rejected duty after the shooting today, stating the shooting sought hours and not straight in front of hisclub But some city leaders, consist of the mayor, state the 9ine Ultra Lounge requires to be closed down.

“I would hope that the business owner understands there is no reason to reopen,” stated Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“Your crowd was there for you. Every vehicle there was …