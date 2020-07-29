Greystone P90D23AP-YX-FF03 0.9 cu. ft. Stainless Steel Built-in Microwave



RV Motorhome Greystone Stainless Steel Built-in Microwave Oven 0.9 Cu Ft & Trim Frame Replaces Samsung RV Microwave. One touch electronic controls with digital display let you quickly and easily adjust the cook times, cook settings, power level, clock and timer. 0.9 Cu. Ft. capacity 900 Watts 120V 60Hz, 1350W Microwave Use single digits to set a cooking power level: 0% to 100% let you boil, reheat, defrost and more. 6 Quick Cook one-touch digital settings allow you to cook or power reheat food automatically without entering power level or time. Popcorn, Baked Potato, Pizza, Beverage, Frozen Dinner, Reheat. Clock, Speed Defrost, Cook by weight, Defrost by weight, setting child lock. Glass turntable rotates foods to provide even cooking. Easy access door, white cavity and stainless outer enclosure & one piece stainless trim kit.

Overall Dimensions without Trim Kit: 12″ High x 19″ Wide x 14 5/8″ D Overall Dimensions with Trim Kit: 15″ High x 23 1/4″ Wide x 14 5/8″ D Recommended cutout size: 12 1/2″ High x 20″ Wide x 15″ D