Grey Fujaira Prince wins Copper Horse Handicap | Racing News

Fujaira Prince made a triumphant return after having a year off the track when running out a ready winner of the Copper Horse Handicap.

The Roger Varian-trained gelding had been absent since finishing third as of this meeting in 2019, but was sent off the 3-1 favourite and didn’t let his supporters down.

Varian said: “Well done to Andrea. He gave him a great ride. It looked a tricky draw (16), but that he was intent on escaping and finding a position. He was able to sit second, one off the fence.

“The rest of it had been pretty straightforward. He quickened up nicely in the straight.

“He’s a serious delicate horse and has perhaps not raced much for a six-year-old. To see him win that way it’s patience rewarded.

“The obvious race that springs to mind is the Ebor. Whether that’s his next race or not we’ll have to see how he is and see what else we might fancy and what the owner wants to do.”