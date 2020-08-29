Gretna mother celebrates medical marijuana on the November ballot

GRETNA,Neb (WOWT)– Crista Eggers is a strong supporter for medical marijuana. This week she’s commemorating the step making it onto the November ballot in Nebraska after adequate signatures were verified in the state. She states it’s been an objective and a dream she and numerous others have actually worked so long for.

Crista’s 6-year-old child, Colton, has actually struggled with epileptic seizures given that he was 2-years old. They have actually attempted more than a lots medications to assist him, however none have actually worked and Crista states they have no alternatives left.

The household thinks legislating medical marijuana will pave a course to a much better life for Colton, and for others who have couple of alternatives left.

“Right now to get our child the assistance he requires, we’re wrongdoers which’s what this has to do with, empowering Nebraskans to have this option and be clients, not wrongdoers,” stated Crista.

The supreme objective is for the medical marijuana step to pass in November, however Crista states having it on the ballot is a motivating start.

She prepares to continue her advocacy work right approximately election day. Until then, she understands there will be more work and obstacles to deal with.

“We do anticipate the opposition to do whatever possible to hinder this.” she stated.

Already today, challengers had actually asked for that Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen block the step from …