Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan governor, calls for ‘mask-up campaign’ amid coronavirus surge

“It’s incumbent on every one of us to mask-up, from the White House, to the state house, everywhere in between,” Whitmer said. “We are seeing this play out across the country. We have to do our part to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The Democrat may be the latest elected official to call for a nationwide push on mask-wearing amid a nationwide surge of the virus. New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said during an interview with NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday that wearing a mask should be a “national requirement,” as well as lawmakers within President Donald Trump’s own party have recently stressed the significance of Americans wearing masks, though that he continues to forgo them publicly and won’t encourage his supporters to take action.

Whitmer told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day” that the measure wouldn’t normally only save yourself lives but additionally help the struggling economy rebound from the virus’ negative impact.

“I’d like a national mask-up campaign. I think that if everyone endorsed this, it’s a simple cost effective thing that we could do to really mitigate spread,” Whitmer said. “But the symbols that come from the very top matter and it changes behavior. If we can take the politics out of mask wearing we can save a lot of lives and in doing so save the pain, the economic pain, that we are feeling across this country.”

CNN’s Kevin Liptak, Pamela Brown and Sarah Westwood contributed for this report.

Source link