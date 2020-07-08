Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan governor, calls for ‘mask-up campaign’ amid coronavirus surge

“It’s incumbent on every one of us to mask-up, from the White House, to the state house, everywhere in between,” Whitmer said. “We are seeing this play out across the country. We have to do our part to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
The Democrat may be the latest elected official to call for a nationwide push on mask-wearing amid a nationwide surge of the virus. New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said during an interview
with NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday that wearing a mask should be a “national requirement,” as well as lawmakers within President Donald Trump’s own party have recently stressed
the significance of Americans wearing masks, though that he continues to forgo them
publicly and won’t encourage his supporters to take action.
Whitmer told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day” that the measure wouldn’t normally only save yourself lives but additionally help the struggling economy rebound from the virus’ negative impact.
“I’d like a national mask-up campaign. I think that if everyone endorsed this, it’s a simple cost effective thing that we could do to really mitigate spread,” Whitmer said. “But the symbols that come from the very top matter and it changes behavior. If we can take the politics out of mask wearing we can save a lot of lives and in doing so save the pain, the economic pain, that we are feeling across this country.”
White House officials are discussing taking a more active role
in encouraging masks as they shift to a technique of preparing Americans to reside long-term with the virus. After appearing at a string of events without social distancing and where masks were scarce, Trump’s campaign
said Sunday it could host a New Hampshire campaign rally where attendees will be “provided a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear.”
Trump’s willingness to shift personally on the matter, though, is far from clear.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has previously broken from Trump
and encouraged others to wear a mask, doubled down within a news conference in Kentucky on Tuesday. McConnell thanked people at the news conference for wearing masks and said it’s the “single most effective thing” Americans can do to guard each other.
“The coronavirus challenge is not over. The single most effective thing we can do not only to protect ourselves but to protect others — It’s not complicated, wear a mask,” the Kentucky Republican said. “Clearly in certain parts of the country people kind of thought it was all over, time to get back to total normal and everything would be OK. Well, it’s not over.”
Asked his ideas on people largely not wearing masks
at Trump’s recent reelection campaign rally, McConnell said, “Yeah, I disagree with that.”
“Look, until we get a vaccine this is not going away. We’re not going to wave a magic wand, it’s going to disappear,” that he said. “So the question is what can we all do between now and a vaccine? Put on a mask … also be aware of social distancing.”
Whitmer also said Tuesday that “mixed messaging that’s happened at the federal level” could be one reason many young people
seem to be ignoring public health guidance on limiting the spread of the deadly infection.
In Diamond Lake, Michigan, within the July 4 holiday week-end, a large number of maskless individuals were captured on video
at a crowded party, despite warnings from health officials that such gatherings may likely lead to a rise in coronavirus cases.
“The fact of the matter is, every one of those people can be carrying Covid-19 and a lot of them might be without knowing it. And that’s the inherent danger in this moment,” Whitmer said.
Last week, Whitmer barred indoor service at bars throughout nearly all of lower Michigan “following recent outbreaks tied to bars.” Health officials also announced last week
that at least 152 coronavirus cases were associated with a bar in East Lansing.
There tend to be more than 2.9 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US and much more than 130,000 folks have died, based on a Tuesday morning tally
by Johns Hopkins University.
