Gretchen Whitmer Hit With Nasty Lawsuit By Michigan Medical Groups Over ‘Drastic’ And ‘Unconstitutional’ COVID-19 Lockdown

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer simply acquired hit with some dangerous information when 4 medical teams and a affected person looking for knee surgical procedure in her state filed a lawsuit in opposition to her claiming that her strict coronavirus stay-at-home order is “drastic” and “unconstitutional.”

The lawsuit was reportedly filed on May 12 by Grand Health Partners in Grand Rapids, Wellston Medical Center in Wellston, Primary Health Services in Ludington, and Jeffery Gulick, a Michigan man who needs to get knee alternative surgical procedure, in line with MLive.

The lawsuit names Whitmer together with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon, and it requires the fast reopening of healthcare services for medical procedures which were dubbed “nonessential.”

“During a press conference on Monday, April 27, 2020, Governor Whitmer acknowledged that the curve has flattened in Michigan,” the lawsuit acknowledged. “Graphics depicted that while Governor Whitmer’s administration anticipated 220,000 patients being hospitalized without social distancing efforts, there had only been 3,000 hospitalizations as of April 27. That is less than 1.4% of the projected COVID-19 hospitalizations underlying the Governor’s declared states of emergency and disaster.”

The lawsuit goes on to state that the Centers for Disease Control forecasts of coronavirus circumstances and deaths have been “grossly inaccurate,” which predicted as many as 214 million circumstances with 1.7 million deaths. So far, there have been simply 1.4 million cases with 86,000 deaths worldwide.

“Meanwhile, medical providers are on the brink of financial ruin, facing extreme revenue shortages caused by the Governor’s order forcing the postponement or cancellation of so-called ‘non-essential’ procedures,” the lawsuit states. “Thousands of healthcare workers across Michigan have been furloughed or laid off.”

“The executive orders are unconstitutionally vague; they violate procedural and substantive due process; and they violate the dormant commerce clause,” the lawsuit provides of Whitmer’s state of emergency declaration.

This comes one week after Whitmer was hit with lawsuits from the state House and Senate when she prolonged her notorious stay-at-home order by May 28.

“Only the Legislature has the power to extend the state of emergency,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield said, with Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey including, “The Legislature is left with no choice but to seek the court’s intervention to restore constitutional order.”

Whitmer has been hit with widespread backlash for her stay-at-home orders, that are notorious for being among the strictest within the nation.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 15, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

