Greta Thunberg will donate $114,000 to fight coronavirus in the Brazilian Amazon

So she’s giving the money away. Through her eponymous foundation, Thunberg said she’ll donate $114,000 to SOS Amazônia, an environmental organization working to protect the rainforest that also works to fight the pandemic in indigenous territories of the Amazon through access to basic hygiene, food and health equipment.

The 17-year-old Swede will also donate $114,000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation, which aims to make ecocide, or environmental destruction, an international crime.

Thunberg will donate the rest of the prize money through her foundation to causes that “help people on the front lines affected by the climate crisis and ecological crisis especially in the global South,” she said in her Twitter announcement.