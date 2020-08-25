Greta Thunberg: What she did during her year-long school break

In what may have been her most famous speech, Greta Thunberg said in New York, “I should be in school.”

Now, just under twelve months on from that moment, she is.

After taking a year-long break from education to try and force world leaders to take action on climate change, Greta has returned to class.

She posted a picture on Instagram with the caption “My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!”

Greta’s been busy in the last twelve months by anyone’s standards, but what exactly has she been up to and how much impact has her work had?

August 2019: Sailing to New York

Plenty of students on a gap year enjoy a nice boat trip, but not quite like this one.

Her break from the classroom started in August 2019 with a 3,000-mile (4,800km) voyage across the Atlantic.

Then aged 16, she sailed from Plymouth to New…