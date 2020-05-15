Greta Thunberg: Coronavirus pandemic is a ‘children’s rights crisis,’ she tells CNN town hall

“During any crisis it is always the most vulnerable people who are hit the hardest, and that is children,” she mentioned.

“Especially in the global south, people in the poorest parts of the world, especially people living in conflict zones and refugee camps,” she added.

Appearing on a CNN Coronavirus Town Hall, hosted by Anderson Cooper and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Thunberg addressed misinformation across the illness, together with the way it was initially believed that Covid-19 affected solely aged individuals.

“Yes, this does affect elderly people a lot, but we also have to remember that this is also a children’s rights crisis,” she warned, “because children are the most vulnerable in societies.”

“Children do get the virus and they also spread it.”

A job mannequin for a lot of younger individuals world wide, 17-year-old Thunberg self-isolated from her household earlier this 12 months after believing she had contracted the virus — though she has by no means been examined.

She defined that in her dwelling nation of Sweden, “you don’t get tested unless you are in need of medical help.”

Thunberg self-isolated anyway as a result of, she mentioned, it was “the right thing to do.”

Despite having had what she describes as gentle signs, she posted about her expertise on social media to lift consciousness concerning the virus and the suitable motion to take.

“Many people don’t even notice that they have symptoms and then they might spread the virus without even knowing it,” she mentioned.

“So we have to be extra careful, because our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others.”

Thunberg is finest recognized for her environmental activism, main climate strikes around the world — strikes which have now gone on-line.

The cash will probably be utilized by UNICEF’s coronavirus emergency packages to offer provides like cleaning soap, masks, hygiene kits and gloves, she defined.

“We’re talking about washing our hands and staying home but for many people in the world, they do not have access to clean water or sanitation, to soap,” she mentioned.

“They may not even have a house to stay home in.”

“That’s why we need to help the people who are most vulnerable to this crisis in ways that we might not think about in the global north,” she added.

Despite sounding the alarm over the virus, Thunberg mentioned she does see a silver lining to all this.

“People are beginning to understand that we are literally relying on science and that we have to take heed to scientists and consultants.

“And I really hope that stays,” she mentioned, including that she hopes it can apply to different crises “such as the climate crisis and the environmental crisis.”

Thunberg’s look on CNN’s Coronavirus Town Hall drew criticism from some, who accused her of not being an skilled on the virus. However, the teenager herself clarified on Twitter that she was by no means showing as an skilled nor is she one. Rather, she is an activist with a massive following of younger individuals and is making an attempt to shine a gentle on the affect this virus could have on future generations.