Grenfell relative draws comparisons between fire and Covid-19 response | UK news

A bereaved relative has drawn parallels between the coronavirus crisis and the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire ahead of the third anniversary of the disaster.

Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle Hesham Rahman died in the blaze, said the pandemic have been tough for a lot of of the bereaved and survivors of the fire, which killed 72 people.

Speaking before the third anniversary of the fire on Sunday, Mussilhy, the vice chairman of the Grenfell United group, said: “Especially in the beginning, there have been a lot of similarities to what was happening right after the fire.









Karim Mussilhy.



“Being able to know what’s going on with your loved ones when they were taken into hospital, waiting by the TV listening to the number of deaths rising every day, being glued to the TV for any sort of news and not being able to know where to go or who to turn to.”

Mussilhy also drew parallels between the government’s response to Covid-19 and the aftermath of Grenfell.

“The government has been criticised for perhaps not reacting quickly enough: ensuring the NHS has the right equipment and is supported in the right way to help you to tackle the pandemic. They just didn’t react quickly enough.

“It’s also three years on, people always say that time changes, time is the best thing for healing, but in this case it feels like it just gets worse and so many things are happening that have so many similarities to what happened to us, and what continues to happen to us.”

In tribute to each victim who died in the west London tower block, bells of London churches will toll 72 times and green lights will glow from tower block windows as remembrance and commemoration moves on line due to the pandemic.

Faith leaders will conduct sermons and reflections online through the duration of Sunday; from 10.30pm, people in homes over the UK are asked to show a bright green light from their screens to exhibit solidarity with survivors and the bereaved, said the Grenfell United group.

Mussilhy said the lack of face-to-face contact with other victims and those who are bereaved would get this year’s anniversary more difficult.

He described feeling “really weird and heavy this year”, adding: “I guess going through extremely tough times, the one thing that’s helped me the most is being able to be around people and be around friends and family. Not being able to do that, it’s just been extremely tough.”

A statement from Grenfell United said: “It is a day of remembrance and mourning. This year will be different to the last couple of years. We you live through still another tragedy – Covid 19 – and it has affected our community.

“Please join from home to remember 72 lives lost and reflect on our ongoing journey to justice and change. Even apart we remain together until justice comes.”

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government said: “The safety of residents is our priority and we took immediate steps after the tragic Grenfell Tower fire to make certain nothing like it may ever happen again.

“This included establishing the Building Safety Programme and testing process to quickly identify all high-rise buildings with ACM cladding. Since then we have worked tirelessly with councils to make certain buildings at an increased risk are made safe – backed by £1.6bn in funding.

“We will ensure everyone afflicted with the Grenfell Tower tragedy continues for the support they need with over £158m committed to supporting the community to date.

The public inquiry into the disaster was paused in March because of the pandemic and is because of restart on 6 July.