On May 18, at 10:32 am, the National Crisis Management Center received a call that a grenade had been found in the Yerablur military pantheon in Yerevan.

A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the rescue department of the Yerevan city of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the engineering teams of the Medical Support Department and the Civil Defense Forces Collective Center of the Civil Defense Department left for the scene.

Rescuers found an F-1 grenade and handed it to the Military Police.



