Gregory Tyree Boyce, ‘Twilight’ actor, found dead with girlfriend

He was 30.
According to the coroner’s workplace, Boyce was found dead with Natalie Adenike Adepoju, 27, at a residence on May 13.
The trigger and method of demise continues to be being decided.
A public data officer for the Las Vegas Police Department informed CNN in an e-mail that the deaths have been “not a criminal incident” and referred any inquiry to the coroner’s workplace.
Boyce was finest recognized for enjoying Tyler Crowley reverse Kristen Stewart’s character Bella Swan in “Twilight.”
He was additionally credited with showing as Cowboy in video brief “Apocalypse” in 2018.
In Facebook posts Sunday, Boyce’s mom, Lisa Wayne, paid tribute to each her son and Adepoju.
Wayne wrote that her son was “the best chef.”
CNN was unable to find a consultant for Boyce and has reached out to Wayne for extra remark.
It will take six to eight weeks for a reason behind demise to be decided, in accordance with the coroner’s workplace.